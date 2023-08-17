Williamsport, Pa. — The Red Cross Community Garden has had a few extra helpers in the garden this summer.

Every Wednesday and Friday this summer, around 10 YMCA day camp kids have headed down to the garden for interactive learning and fun.

In the heart of the garden, the kids have learned how to grow and harvest vegetables while also serving those in need.

“The kids have seen firsthand people come up here, walk up, take the vegetables, and they've seen firsthand how much good the vegetables have done,” day camp counselor Don Smith said. “You're looking at kids finding what it is that they enjoy doing. They're literally creating life and they're creating things that nourish people. That type of thing instills confidence in them and points them in very positive directions,” he added.

For the campers, visiting the garden has become a highlight of their summer.

“I've had these kids begging to come and visit the garden on our non-garden days. And that's been amazing,” Smith said.

“Kids that normally play on their phones and beg to be on their tablets completely forget about them while they're in the garden,” Smith said. “It's summer, they should be getting muddy and dirty and playing in the dirt. That's part of the fun of what this program is,” he added.

Master Gardeners and volunteers Sid Furst and Lisa Nible have led the gardening lessons together.

“Mr. Sid, I can't even begin to say nice things about him and what he and the American Red Cross have done with this program. It has just been fantastic,” Smith said.

As for the kids, they say they have most enjoyed watching the wildlife in the garden and helping others.

“There’s bats that come to the garden!” YMCA camper Hannah Lucas said. “They even pollinate the flowers,” she added. “We’re now farmers — I planted sunflowers. Beans, I even planted ones that I picked out of the ground,” she added.

“It’s fun to help other people. We all know that evil fights and good defends,” Hannah said.

Brother and sister David and Apphia Erskine also had a blast learning in the garden.

“The funnest part for me is everything,” David said. “I'm actually thinking of getting a box here,” he added.

As for Apphia, her favorite part is the deer who come and visit the garden.

“Looking at the apple tree — you can see where the deer bit some off and you can also see the footprints," Apphia said.

Since beginning in 2015, the garden has expanded from 8000 square feet up to now about 35,000 square feet. The land is filled with leafy, green veggies, lettuces, potatoes, broccoli, and cauliflower and more.

“We pick them every day. We put them on the table here. For people who are food insecure — These are people who are running out of money or challenged for whatever reason. And so, the vegetables are there for whatever their need is. And it’s gone every day,” Furst said.

The garden is run entirely by its range of volunteers with a range of skill sets.

“The garden is blessed. It's very spiritual here. People come and go, there is a constant flow of volunteers,” Furst said.

Want to get involved with the Williamsport Red Shield Community Garden? Visit their Facebook page to learn more.

