Lewisburg, Pa. - Starting May 24 through June 22, those living or working in eight counties have the opportunity to comment on a draft plan that prioritizes transportation investments in the region from now until 2045.

The SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Metropolitan Planning Organization has created the draft 2021-2045 Long-Range Transportation Plan on behalf of its eight member counties: Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union.

Through SEDA-COG, counties and municipalities in central Pennsylvania have a voice in the state’s transportation plans.

Working together with SEDA-COG, groups and individuals representing local government, the business community, and non-profit organizations help to establish the region’s transportation priorities.

There will be a special opportunity to comment and ask questions at a 1-hour virtual public meeting and information session starting at 7 p.m. on June 3.

The meeting can be joined via teleconference or video conference using the following credentials:

Teleconference: 312-626-6799; Conference ID: 963 9794 1377

Or by Video conference

If accommodations are needed for those with special needs related to language, sight, or hearing, please contact the SEDA-COG MPO at 570-524-4491 a minimum of five days prior to the scheduled meeting date to allow sufficient time to arrange accommodations.

Those who want to submit comments may send them via email to lrtp@seda-cog.org; fax to 570-524-9190; submitted online; mailed or dropped off at SEDA-COG, 201 Furnace Road, Lewisburg, PA 17837 (in care of Don Kiel).

Comments must be received by 4 p.m. June 22 and must include the name and address of the individual submitting the comment(s) to be considered in the update process by the SEDA-COG MPO.

The SEDA-COG MPO will consider adoption of the plan at a public meeting at 9:30 a.m. June 25 via teleconference and videoconference.

An electronic version of the draft plan is available here.

Hard copies of the document are also available for review during normal business hours at the SEDA-COG MPO office, and other locations throughout the MPO’s eight-county region. A listing of these locations and their addresses may be viewed here, or may be requested by email at lrtp@seda-cog.org or 570-524-4491.

As a community and economic development agency, SEDA-COG enhances the quality of life and economic advantage for residents and businesses in 11 central Pennsylvania counties through its vital partnerships and initiatives. SEDA-COG also is an advocate for the interests of communities at the state and federal levels.