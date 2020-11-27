Danville/Williamsport, Pa. – PPL Electric Utilities recently allocated its Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit program grants for 2020, distributing $750,000 to various educational organizations and initiatives throughout Pennsylvania. Among the recipients were the Danville Child Development Center (DCDC) and the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.

DCDC received $15,000, which will be used to offset costs so that income-eligible families may send their children aged 3 to 5 to a high-quality preschool program. Studies have shown that high quality early learning experiences make children more likely to succeed in more advanced schooling.

DCDC is a Keystone STARS STAR 4 Center and its preschool programming helps prepare children before they begin kindergarten.

The Community Arts Center received a $5,000 grant, which will be used to support CAC's Educational Series. The Center has offered student-centered shows within the Family Series, Educational Series, and Student Summer Stock programs for 25 years thanks to the support of area businesses.

“PPL Foundation is pleased to support the Community Arts Center and its Educational Series, which reaches 10,000 students and 9 school districts. The arts are essential to creating well rounded individuals and PPL realizes this is especially important today,” said Tracie Witter, PPL Regional Affairs Director.

“The Educational Series is vitally important to the CAC’s outreach into the community. Many young people do not have the opportunity to experience the arts, making this programming an essential part of education beyond the classroom,” explains Ana Gonzalez-White, Development Director.

The Educational Improvement Tax Credit program allows approved organizations to invest in projects that improve access to high-quality education. Organizations must be pre-qualified by the State Department of Community and Economic Development to participate. For more information about the EITC program, please click here.

EITC approved businesses that are aware of their tax credit amounts for the year can direct contributions to the Pennsylvania College of Technology Community Arts Center if desired. For more information about how to contribute an EITC grant to the CAC, contact Chuck Still, Executive Director, at (570) 327-7654 or cstill@caclive.com, or Ana Gonzalez-White, Development Director, at (570) 327-7657 or awhite@caclive.com.