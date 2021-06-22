Harrisburg, Pa. -- Last Thursday, Charlie Gerow threw his name into contention for the 2022 Republican nomination to succeed outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf, who is term-limited.

Gerow is CEO of Quantum Communications, which is headquartered in Harrisburg, and has offices in Annapolis, Md., and New York, NY. Quantum's website says Gerow "is a nationally recognized leader in strategic communications and a trusted advisor to leaders in government and business."

Gerow was also once named to the 'Influencers 500' list by Campaigns and Elections magazine, according to his website.

Harrisburg Magazine has called Gerow "Harrisburg's most politically well-connected conservative."

This is Gerow's first run for public office. According to his campaign website, he began his career on the campaign staff of former president Ronald Reagan, having worked for Reagan upwards 25 years, also having worked on preparations for the former president's funeral.

Gerow is vice-chairman of the American Conservative Union CPAC. Gerow also says he is a life member of the National Rifle Association, a supporter of the right to life, and supporter of school choice.

Gerow serves on the board of directors of the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge and the Governor's Innovation and Privitization Advisory Council. In addition, he has received a presidential appointment to the Benjamin Franklin Tercentenary Commission.

A lawyer for more than 35 years, Gerow is a graduate of Villanova University School of Law.