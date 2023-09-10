Williamsport, Pa. — Evidence of a longstanding beef with Little League will mostly be fair game for prosecution, a judge ruled this week.

Examples that highlight a more than two-decade-long feud with Little League will be available as evidence at this Wednesday's attempted homicide trial for Theresa Salazar. An opinion from Judge Kenneth Brown allowed the evidence to be presented, with options still available for the trial judge.

Related reading: Release denied for woman accused of driving van into Little League Museum

Salazar is accused of driving her vehicle through the front doors of the Little League Baseball Museum in July of 2022. Salazar is being charged with first-degree felony attempted homicide, risking catastrophe, criminal trespassing, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.

Salazar claims members of her family — George and Bert Bebble — co-founded Little League Baseball along with Carl Stotz in 1939.

Related reading: Attempted homicide charge in the balance for Little League museum crasher

Prosecutors claim Salazar’s defense will say the accident was caused by a sneezing fit, according to the opinion. They do not feel it was the build up of years of harassment and legal issues directed at the Williamsport organization.

Evidence dating back 21 years shows Salazar had a “vendetta” against Little League Baseball, prosecutors said.

Related reading: Woman demands new counsel, dismissal of charges

In 2019, Salazar filed paperwork work with the Lycoming County Register and Recorder claiming to be the sole executor of Little League Baseball.

Cease and desist letters were sent to Salazar in April and June of 2020. Salazar allegedly left various messages with Little League sponsors identifying herself as the sole executor. She also tried to have Little League pay for a vehicle purchase in 2020.

Related reading: Seven charges bound over for woman accused of driving vehicle into Little League headquarters

Salazar attempted to filed a criminal complaint against Little League in February of 2022. She claimed the organization had her family’s memorabilia hidden in a vault.

The prosecution calls Salazar’s behavior a “21-year pattern of continued harassment of Little League Baseball, by way of telephonic messages, written correspondence, and behavior such as trying to purchase a vehicle in the name of Little League Baseball, Inc.”

After driving her van through the main doors of the Little League Museum, Salazar allegedly shouted, “I am Theresa Salazar, you know who I am, are you scared? You should be scared."

The Commonwealth argued the prior history shows motive, intent, and knowledge that would make it hard to prove it wasn’t intentional. A series of voice messages left in the days leading up to the attack were played for the courtroom.

Salazar, who rambled at times, taunted Little League President and CEO Stephen Keener in the messages. She called him by name, telling him she loved him, and blew kisses over the phone.

Salazar’s defense argued the evidence of a longstanding feud would “confuse the issues” for the jury. Brown noted the defense claimed “none of the offered evidence establishes an intent to kill or injure a victim inside the Little League Baseball Museum.”

Brown ruled only the incident with Salazar attempting to buy the vehicle would be an issue. He called the ruling only a “roadmap” for the trial judge.

“Depending on what occurs at trial, (the trial judge) may widen or narrow the scope of the proffered incidents,” Brown said.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.