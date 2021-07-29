Harrisburg, Pa. – In a Court Order filed today, Commonwealth Court President Judge P. Kevin Brobson announced a return to in-person argument sessions and outlined the Court argument schedule for the remainder of 2021.

According to the Order, beginning in Sept. and for the remainder of 2021, monthly oral argument sessions will be held in-person with remote public access available through a live web stream.

“As we welcome litigants and the public back into our courtrooms, the health and safety of all court users and staff remains a top priority,” Brobson said. “Reinstating in-person argument while providing public access through a live web stream strikes an appropriate balance as we continue to navigate the

ongoing pandemic.”

Argument sessions originally scheduled for Pittsburgh (Oct.) and Philadelphia (Nov.) will be held in Harrisburg in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center on Oct. 18-22 and Nov. 15-19. Links to the remote proceedings will be made available on the Court website and Twitter page @CommCtofPA.

The Court plans to resume regular argument sessions in Harrisburg, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh in 2022.