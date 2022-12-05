Williamsport, Pa. — A final vote on the 2020 election recount has been postponed after Lycoming county officials said the public wasn't notified in advance of the meeting.

Even as commissioners made plans to move forward with the recount, Chairman Scott Metzger said he resented having to defend the integrity of the county's results.

"I resent it, because we’ve got honest people in Lycoming County," he said. "And yet now we’re heading into 2023 and we’re still talking about 2020."

Residents packed the Executive Plaza building Monday morning, expecting a vote on the details of the proposed recount of two races in the 2020 election, but were told the public hadn't been notified 24 hours in advance, as required by law.

Commissioners were set to “deliberate and possibly take action to set rules for a count of ballots on a hand recount of the 2020 election results in Lycoming County," according to the posted meeting agenda.

The expected next steps — outlining a set of rules, the overall process, and a cost estimate — didn't happen, but commissioners did use the meeting as a forum for public comment to address the election recount.

Election fraud claims are at the heart of the desired 2020 hand recount. Lycoming County resident Jeff Stroehman, who was a former chairperson for county's Republican Committee and chair for Lycoming County for Trump 2020, said it was not the group’s intention to "tear down an institution called voting, but to restore public confidence in the election process."

Others argued that allowing a recount now will actually deteriorate citizens' trust, creating an uncertainty in a process that has been trusted for generations.

In June, a group of concerned citizens, many of whom align with the Lycoming County Patriots, produced a petition with 5,000 signatures in support of the recount and presented those findings to the commissioners.

Five thousand signatures represents about 7% of the county’s population.

Two of the three commissioners, Scott Metzger and Tony Mussare, have voted to proceed with the 2020 recount.

Residents addressed the commissioners on Monday, both in favor of, and against, the hand recount.

“It’s our right to do what we’re doing under the Constitution,” said Bob Pryor, who spoke in favor of the recount. “We’re standing up for voter integrity. Our Constitutional rights are being violated by the liberal politicians and media. Every day, we’re being silenced."

Pryor, who said the Jan. 6 insurrection was a “rally,” also called the Department of State “crooked” and indicated there was more than $200,000 in federal grant dollars available to help finance a recount.

Lycoming County Director of Voter Services Forrest Lehman noted the county did receive funds, not from the federal government, but from the state. That money must be spent on future elections, not on a recount of past elections, Lehman said.

Cost was at the heart of resident Bill Miele’s concerns, who noted that some of the cost with a hand count would likely be passed on to taxpayers.

“We have 5,000 signatures," Miele said. "We have 75,000 voters in Lycoming County.”

While those in favor claim it’s their right to have a recount, Miele indicated the other 75,000 voters also have voting rights. He suggested passing on the cost of the recount — in the form of a bond — to the group advocating for it.

“If they’re right, they get their money back, and if they’re wrong, they pay," Miele said. "And we as taxpayers don’t have to pay for their rights to be protected.”

The commisioners had voted to address the issue via a referendum to the Nov. 2022 election, putting the question of a recount to the voters across Lycoming County. They were forced to abandon that plan when the Department of State threatened legal action.

"Legislators did not give individual counties the power to place that specific item on a ballot," Metzger explained.

During Monday's meeting, Commissioner Metzger expressed his frustration with the issue.

“I resent this has been brought to Lycoming County. I resent it, because we’ve got honest people in Lycoming County. And yet now we’re heading into 2023 and we’re still talking about 2020. And I scratch my head.”

Both Metzger and Mussare expressed trust in Lehman, his staff, poll watchers, and the process as a whole. Both said they believe in the integrity of the 2020 election.

“There are no dropboxes in Lycoming County,” Metzger said. “We have election day in Lycoming County, we don’t have election week. We don’t have election month,” he said, referring to comments made during the meeting by Richard Houser.

Houser suggested there is no longer an Election day, but an “election season,” thanks to the passage of 2019's Act 77.

Act 77, deemed by the state House Republican Caucus as “the most comprehensive effort to modernize and improve Pennsylvania’s elections since the 1930s,” opened a new option for Pennsylvania voters to vote by mail up to 50 days before an election, and extended the amount of time an eligible voter has to register to vote.

Metzger voiced his disapproval with elements of Act 77, but insisted that voting is done right in Lycoming County.

Despite that confidence in the integrity of Lycoming County’s 2020 election, Metzger said he's in favor of the recount so the county can “put it to bed."

"When it’s done, it’s done,” Metzger assured Miele.

“There will be a cost, but the cost is voter integrity,” Metzger said. “I believe in Lycoming County. It’s accurate.”

