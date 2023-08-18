A grant for $400,000 will go towards building a new South Williamsport Government Center and Community Building, approved the Lycoming County Commissioners in a meeting Thursday.

“I want to thank the commissioners very, very much for making this what I've called a Legacy Project, a generational facility that will serve not only the borough of South Williamsport but many, many facets of the larger Williamsport Area Community for decades to come,” said Steve Cappelli, Borough Manager & Public Safety Director of South Williamsport during Thursday’s Commissioner’s meeting.

The current borough hall is located at 329 West Southern Ave., South Williamsport.

According to Capelli, the building is an “antiquated” facility, and an “ADA compliance challenged structure,” meaning the building does not accommodate those with diverse abilities.

“There's really no amount of money that we can put forward to cure some of those issues,” Cappelli said. “So, we started planning a couple of years ago for a new facility,” he added.

The new facility will cost 2.9 million in total. It will be the focal point for the provision of local government services as well as a facility meant for community entertainment. The community portion of the facility alone will house up to 150 people.

“(It will) host wedding anniversaries, family reunions, be a venue for entertainment 12 months out of the year,” Cappelli said.

The facility will include large commercial garage doors that will open on the eastern end and on the north side and a courtyard with tables and chairs.

“This really is a legacy project for the borough that is going to outlast me, the mayor and all of us in this room. And I believe that will serve the community quite well,” Cappelli said.

The project is intended to leave no debt for the borough.

“Without this last contribution of Act 13 monies, the project probably would not be built,” Cappelli said. “My challenge as manager was to bring this project forward with no legacy debt. We've done that — there will be no borrowing, no loans. When the keys to this building are turned over to the mayor and council, they can look at their constituents and tell them this is yours, debt free. That will serve you again for decades and decades to come,” he added.

The funding for the new building is made up of a LSA grant for $1 million that comes through the Commonwealth Financing Authority; $300,000 in ARPA funds, and $1.2 million is coming from a combination of borough funds.

“For example, we have sewer capital. We have our MS for stormwater fund. We have proceeds coming from a recently announced long term parking lease renewal — So in total, we were at 2.5 million and secured funds. And with the county’s 400,000 commitment, we've now achieved that $2.9 million budget,” Cappelli said.

