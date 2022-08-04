Williamsport, Pa. — Lycoming County Commissioner Scott Metzger took issue with his colleagues' approval of more than $1 million dollars for the construction of a parking garage associated with the Old City Revitalization project during their meeting on Thursday.

The funds for the 40,000 square-foot, 165 space garage were approved by commissioners Tony Mussare and Richard Mirabito on July 28. During that meeting, Metzger was out of town on vacation.

"When a decision involves a million dollars it warrants all three of our involvement," Metzger said at Thursday's meeting. "It was wrong how this matter was handled last week, and it doesn't display good government."

Metzger said that his exclusion was a "slap in the face" to the constituents who voted for him, and that there was no mention of the questions he had regarding the project. Nor did his fellow commissioners attempt to contact him by phone.

"Mr. Chairman, I want to apologize for how this occurred," Commissioner Mirabito responded. "There wasn't an intentional attempt to cut you out."

Mussare, who was not in attendance at Thursday's meeting, did not publicly respond to Metzger's complaints. Metzger did say that he talked over the issue with Mussare prior to the meeting.

Mirabito noted that a source for the funds had yet to be determined.

Metzger said according to documents, the project's funding would come from the county's ARPA funds. Mirabito said those documents would have to be altered if that were the case.

Mirabito said the issue came when miscommunication between the county and representatives for the project caused a mix-up in dates they should attend. Mirabito said the vote was then taken because of deadline concerns about state funds.

"We didn't want to do things that would diminish their ability to get more state money," Mirabito said.

Earlier in the meeting, Commissioners Mirabito and Metzger voted to approve a $1.3 million agreement with Dell to upgrade the backend for the county's computer system.

The five-year agreement will cost the county $93,605.47 annually.

