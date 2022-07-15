Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County commissioners said they’d be appealing the recent court decision for them to return four employees and accounts, ledgers, and documents to the office of the county controller, at their July 14 meeting.

The controllers office was also granted a return to serving the functions of monitoring the payroll, accounts payable, and accounts receivable. The commissioners stripped the controllers office of these duties last year.

The two commissioners pushing for the appeal are Richard Mirabito and Tony Mussare.

Mirabito said this is not about whether the controller or commissioners are “bad” at their jobs. It’s about delineating the separation of duties between the controller’s office and the commissioners.

The case is about determining what the general assembly meant when outlining the responsibilities handled by elected officials, according to Mirabito.

Mirabito said that the general assembly was “very vague” with their rules.

Commissioner Scott Metzger said that the legal fight had become costly, and that, despite agreeing with his fellow commissioners on several points, he was not in favor of filing an appeal.

“[At] some point you have to say, ‘let’s move on,’ Metzger said.

Metzger said he never would’ve gone along with heading to trial in the first place if Rogers had not made the “threat” to withhold her signature from the accounts payable. He said this would’ve stopped county employees from receiving their paychecks.

Lycoming County Controller Krista Rogers, in a request to comment from NorthCentralPa.com, said that she felt the appeals court would rule in her favor.

She was also upset to see this issue continue to drag on.

“I am sorry to see the Commissioners continue on with this since I was hopeful that, given the Judge was so clear on the law, we could 100% focus on the important business of the County,” Rogers said.

In other business during their July 14 meeting, the commissioners approved a new zoning ordinance to handle the potential for solar farms to come to the area.

The ordinance would restrict the location of these large facilities, that feed directly into the grid, to the "agricultural districts" and by special exceptions to the "countryside and suburban mixed districts," said Mark Haas, country development services supervisor.

This new ordinance would not limit the ability for individuals to place solar panels on their property.

The commissioners also approved a letter of intent to purchase two properties from the Pennsylvania College of Technology.

One property, along Third Street in Williamsport, would be used to expand the waste transfer station.

The other is planned as part of a property swap between the county and the college. The college would receive unused property at White Deer Golf course, while the county would receive property along the Susquehanna River.

The property along the Susquehanna could potentially be used to create an additional park.

