Pittsburgh, Pa. -- Comcast users in central Pa. may now benefit from free and discounted Internet options through the Comcast Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The program provides eligible low-income households a credit up to $30 a month toward the cost of Internet service ($75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands). Customers who qualify can apply ACP credits to any tier of Xfinity Internet, including Internet Essentials.

“As the world becomes more digital, it is crucial that everyone has the resources and opportunities they need to excel in today’s economy,” Alka Patel, Regional Vice President of External and Government Affairs. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is a once in a lifetime opportunity that Comcast is proud to offer to any of our customers who qualify so they can get connected and stay connected to the Internet.”

Comcast recently introduced two new ways for customers to benefit from the ACP:

Internet Essentials Plus

The new tier of service is available in all Comcast service areas to any customer who qualifies, with up to 100 Mbps download speed compared to the traditional Internet Essentials' 50 Mbps.

Internet Essentials Plus is available for $29.95 per month to new customers who qualify. Existing Internet Essentials users can upgrade at any time. Enrollees in ACP will have free service after the $30 discount is applied.

Xfinity Mobile

Enrollees in ACP can now access the Xfinity Mobile service, which includes 5G. Internet Essentials users can use their $30/month ACP discount to pay for both Xfinity Internet and Xfinity Mobile service. For example, an Internet Essentials customer (paying $9.95/month) can add one line of Unlimited on Xfinity Mobile ($45/month) for $24.95/month after applying the ACP discount.

Xfinity Mobile does not have line access or activation fees and has unlimited talk and text access. Customers do need to pay for cellular data -- either through unlimited plans or by the gigabyte. Users may switch between unlimited or the gigabyte mobile plans at will.

Xfinity Mobile devices can connect to Xfinity WiFi hotspots to reduce cellular data usage.

Sign up for ACP

To sign up for ACP, discuss eligibility, or to learn more about ACP, visit xfinity.com/acp or call (844) 389-4681.



