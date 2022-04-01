Williamsport, Pa. — A Columbia County woman who lied about her income and failed to pay nearly $40,000 in taxes over a two-year period is facing federal charges.

Linda Tarlecki of Aristes in Columbia County was indicted by a federal grand jury and charged with three counts of tax evasion and a count each of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. The 59-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Court documents presented at Tarlecki's arraignment on Thursday stated she reported an income of $132,321 in 2015, an income of $191,358 in 2016, and then $94,786 in 2017.

In all three cases, the government said Tarlecki earned “substantially” more each year.

According to an indictment filed through the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania, Tarlecki is accused of owing $8,144, $9,378, and $21,207 in taxes over the course of the three-year period. The indictment estimated the total to be $38,729.

When asked by the judge if there was an estimate for Tarlecki’s bank fraud charge, U.S. Assistant Attorney Geoffrey MacArthur said it would be “inappropriate” to give a number to the bank fraud.

The first three counts could carry a maximum of five years each with a possible fine of $250,000 for each count. Tarlecki would also be eligible for three years of supervised bail after incarceration.

Tarlecki could face a maximum penalty of 30 years and a $1 million fine for bank fraud. The aggravated identity theft could carry a mandatory two-year term to run concurrent with any sentence imposed.

Tarlecki, who will remain free after no bail conditions were applied, has to report to U.S. Marshal’s Services to be processed prior to April 8. Tarlecki will be expected to provide fingerprints and personal information to authorities.

Tarlecki was represented by Robert Hoffa in the matter.

Court records from Columbia County show Tarlecki was charged with multiple felonies in 2019 after an investigation into Conyngham Township general funds.

Trooper Francis McDonald said an investigation showed Tarlecki wrote 291 checks from 2013-2017 from the Payroll Account and General Fund Account for a total of $180,826.60. That included allegedly writing 69 checks to herself from the General Fund Account in 2017.

Tarlecki was charged with multiple felonies for the 2019 case that included theft, receiving stolen property, and tamper with public records. Tarlecki posted $100,000 bond on July 29, 2019 and was released from custody for that case.



