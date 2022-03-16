Bloomsburg, Pa -- Columbia County parole officers are asking for the public's help in finding 43-year-old Bryan Norris, who reportedly took off from a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center recently.

Norris, of Bloomsburg, was arrested in Catawissa on drug charges in 2021 and pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in Columbia County court. As a condition of his parole in October, Norris agreed to go to the Pennsylvania Adult and Teen Challenge Center rehab, according to Don Coleman, chief probation officer for the county.

"He goes in and our officers are checking on him periodically," Coleman said. "Then all of a sudden in January, they're not getting back to us at the rehab."

Some facilities will notify law enforcement when a patient with legal restrictions has left, but some don't, he noted.

Eventually, staff acknowledged Norris had left the facility, he said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Norris. To see a list of wanted individuals, visit Columbia County Adult Probation/Parole Facebook page.



