Williamsport, Pa. — A head-on collision sent two drivers to the hospital Saturday night.

The crash happened around 7:20 p.m. on Washington Boulevard and Catherine Street, according to officials. The impact sent one vehicle on to the sidewalk and another into a parked car. Both cars appeared to have sustained heavy damage.

Two people were hurt in the crash, including one who was unresponsive when first responders arrived, according to reports.

