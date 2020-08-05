Shamokin, Pa. -- Two years ago, discussions began about ways to rebuild and revitalize the Shamokin area. Through a series of meetings and partnerships, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has now drafted the Shamokin Community Rebuilding Action Plan.

The EPA's plan is backed by an interfaith and multi-stakeholder collaborative partnership known as the Faith Alliance for Revitalization (FAR), which has helped create a set of tangible goals and participates in implementing plans.

The plan was built based on discussions at the Shamokin Community Rebuilding Workshop on February 11 through 13, which was attended by 165 people.

The plan’s goals are:

Attract and support the development of new businesses and job creation activities while supporting existing businesses

Bring citizens together to work toward a common goal of increasing pride and ownership in the community

Foster and nurture productive partnerships

Redevelop/demolish/rehabilitate/cleanup blighted properties

Enhance positive relationship building, inclusive communities, fostering human dignity and respect

Make Shamokin healthy, green, and clean now and tomorrow

All residents are invited to attend the monthly meetings of FAR. To become involved with the volunteer efforts in the Shamokin Area, please contact: Friar Rich of FAR at rmrome07@gmail.com, Kathy Vetovich of SABER at kvetovich@gmail.com, or Betsy Kramer of SEDA-COG at bkramer@seda-cog.org.

In addition to lists of goals, there is a comprehensive list of resource providers outlined in the plan, including SEDA-COG.

In addition to being a resource provider, SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) is one entity participating in the ongoing revitalization efforts. Revitalization Coordinator Betsy Kramer has given input and helped to coordinate efforts between the EPA's action plan and another Shamokin revitalization plan spearheaded by SEDA-COG, which is scheduled to be released later this summer.

According to Shamokin Mayor John Brown, the city's transformation effort bloomed amazingly quickly.

“I started as mayor 2.5 years ago with a city in distress. I am amazed at how within months, it went from nothing to overwhelming. State Rep. Kurt Masser stepped forward and helped to bring funding to SEDA-COG to coordinate the effort to revitalize the city. Thanks to that effort, strategic plans are being developed so all the players have a common path to a successful city,” Mayor Brown said.

Friar Mike Lasky and Father Martin Kobos helped to form FAR, coordinating the faith community's efforts, coordinating a ministerium for the cause. Friar Rich Rome is the director of FAR.

“It has been inspiring to see the citizens, faith communities, businesses, and government agencies come together in support of this revitalization plan. Even though COVID-19 interrupted implementation, the working groups continued to meet and now, as restrictions are lifting, the pace to implement the action plan is increasing. The enthusiasm for the revitalization effort, especially at EPA and SEDA-COG, never flagged. It is a wonderful partnership that continues to strive for a better tomorrow for Shamokin,” Friar Rome said.

“We Franciscan Friars are inspired by all who have come together to begin a new dialogue, shaping the future by overcoming indifference and seeking concrete solutions to the difficulties that confront us today. FAR is not a place but a network of relationships that help us to inspire one another, while coordinating our working toward the common good,” Friar Lasky added.

“The Franciscans who minister in Shamokin/Coal Township and Trevorton are so pleased to see efforts of FAR bearing such positive results in our local communities. Seeing the cooperation between the area’s Ministerium, civic, business and government agencies is most gratifying. The friars look forward to sustaining that positive momentum into the future in partnership with our local brothers and sisters,” commented Father Kobos, pastor of Mother Cabrini Parish, Shamokin.

As a partner in the effort, SEDA-COG helps fill the gaps where coordination is needed.

“Shamokin is ripe for revitalization and there are tremendous efforts coming from multiple fronts; we are pleased that our coordination helped to bring this to a congruous result with the plans,” Betsy Kramer said.