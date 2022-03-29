Reprinted from an AccuWeather publication.

"The meteorological North Pole, which showed quite a bit of affection for the Northeast over the weekend, will bid farewell during the middle days of this week and allow temperatures to swing back above average," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The fast-track to spring warmth at midweek will be accomplished as a big southward dip in the jet stream is swapped with a northward bulge.

The transition to warmer weather will not be free from some problems of the wintry variety, however.

A brief period of ice and wintry mix that will primarily impact the Upper Midwest also has the potential to make for slippery travel on bridges and overpasses across central Pennsylvania, southwestern New York, northeastern Ohio as well as farther south into the mountains of West Virginia and western Maryland late Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

A cold front associated with a storm system will approach on Thursday and Thursday night, and drenching showers and locally severe thunderstorms are likely to erupt for the mid-Atlantic and much of the Atlantic seaboard.

Places all the way down the I-95 corridor, such as Wilmington, North Carolina, and Jacksonville, Florida, and places farther inland like Charlotte, North Carolina, and Charlottesville, Virginia, could see some thunderstorm action. Some of the storms along the Interstate 95 corridor could bring damaging wind gusts, hail and flooding downpours.

Northeasterners should not get used to the mild weather, however, as AccuWeather long-range forecasters are predicting more abnormally chilly air to return in early April as another big dip in the jet stream approaches.



