Williamsport, Pa. — For years, the alleged shooter in the 2016 death of William Michael Blackwell was merely a description of a tall, thin Black male.

This week, that person was given a face as homicide charges were filed against Dawud Muneer Rogers, 42, of Allenwood. Rogers is facing a slew of charges for the Dec. 30, 2016 killing, including criminal homicide.

Rogers allegedly approached Blackwell from behind after getting out of a vehicle near the 200 block of Boyd Street. Rogers shot Blackwell multiple times at close range, according to the complaint.

Rogers initially ran back toward the parked vehicle, but turned around to fire several more shots at Blackwell on the ground, Williamsport Police said. Investigators located 9mm shell casings near Blackwell and several feet away, police added.

“Which supports the turning of Rogers and shooting at Blackwell as he lay on the ground,” Agent Aaron Levan said.

Witnesses identified Rogers as the shooter, Levan wrote. Video provided to investigators showed a man who matched Roger’s build get into the vehicle, Levan added.

Blackwell, who was unresponsive when authorities arrived at the scene, was flown to Geisinger Medical Center the night of the shooting. He was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, Blackwell was wanted for attempted homicide in connection to a shooting that took place on October 29, 2015 in the 1200 Block of Park Avenue. Blackell was arrested in Philadelphia and extradited to Williamsport for arraignment in February of 2016.

Rogers was convicted of selling drugs in 2010, making him ineligible to possess a firearm, according to the affidavit. That also precludes him from owning a concealed weapon permit, investigators said.

Rogers is charged with first-degree felony criminal homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and possession of a weapon. No bail or preliminary arraignment is listed for Dawud, who is incarcerated at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary on drug charges.

