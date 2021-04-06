Woodward Township, Pa. – South Williamsport Police recently took a Cogan Station woman into custody on a felony warrant out of Clinton County.

Allison Rae Sechrist, 24, is accused by Woodward Township Police Officer Miles Houseknecht of removing money from a relative's bank account in Clinton County.

"Sechrist allegedly fraudulently removed money from a relative's bank account without their knowledge by stealing the relative's account information," Woodward Township Police Chief Stephen Falotico said.

Sechrist was charged on March 26 with one felony count each identity theft and unauthorized use of an access device. She's also charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

On March 29, officers of the South Williamsport Police Department took Sechrist into custody in South Williamsport.

Police in Lycoming County turned Sechrist over to Woodward Township Police, who placed her into the Clinton County Correctional Facility for further processing.

Sechrist was arraigned on March 30 by Clinton County Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs, who set her bail at $2,500 monetary.

She posted bail through a bondsman on March 30.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.

