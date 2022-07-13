Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man pled guilty to 28 third-degree felony counts that stemmed from the discovery of child pornography on his phone by a girlfriend.

The phone contained pornographic images of children in various positions, stages of undress, and performing explicit acts, according to a police affidavit.

Christopher Thomas, 27, allegedly pleaded with his girlfriend to stay with him after the discovery was made at the end of April. Thomas entered his guilty plea on July 1 during a hearing with President Judge Nancy Butts.

Thomas wrote that he pled guilty “to take responsibility and good deal” on a plea agreement that was presented to him by the court.

Thomas could receive a maximum sentence of seven years for each one of the 25 child pornography charges and seven years apiece for the other three counts against him. He could face a sentence of a total of 196 years with a fine of $420,000. He could also be named as a violent sex offender for his lifetime.

Thomas allegedly told police “I know I need help for this” as he was detained and questioned. Thomas was charged with 28 third-degree felonies that included 25 counts of child pornography, a count of disseminations of child sex acts, and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility. Thomas was initially held on $95,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison.

Docket sheet

