Williamsport, Pa. — A Cogan Station man is charged with attempting to evade income taxes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Devon Buck, age 33, has been charged in a one-count criminal Information.

Buck operated a landscaping business called DCL Landscaping and from 2015-19, Buck attempted to evade $203,324 in federal income taxes, according to U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus.

Buck allegedly prepared and delivered business invoices to DCL customers requesting they make checks for landscaping services payable to Buck personally, instead of DCL.

Buck asked customers not place the DCL name on their checks, and he provided DCL invoices to customers which included an instruction to make their payments payable to Buck individually.

The information also alleges that during the same years, Buck diverted approximately $677,877 of DCL receipts by cashing customer checks rather than depositing them into a business bank account, and he deposited only $240,749 of customer payments into the DCL business bank account during that period, according to the release.

He allegedly provided fraudulent business summaries to his tax return preparer for use in preparing IRS Form 1040 income tax returns and Schedule C statements of business receipts and expenses, which falsely underreported DCL gross receipts and evaded the payment of federal income taxes, court documents said.

The case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District, the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

Indictments and Criminal Informations are only allegations. All persons charged are presumed to be innocent unless and until found guilty in court.

