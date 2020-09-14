A Cogan Station man is accused of strangling a Williamsport woman and threatening her children, the Williamsport Bureau of Police reported.

Nicholas L. Aloisio, 27, was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with felony strangulation, Lycoming County Court records show.

Officer Debra Wasilauski said Aloisio put the woman in a chokehold and said, "Now you are really going to go to sleep."

Aloisio allegedly "punched [the woman] about the back of her head repeatedly, with his knuckles. [She] told Aloisio to please stop," Wailauski wrote. "Aloisio said, 'So, you are going to die anyway.'"

According to the affidavit, the woman threw up during the assault and fled the residence partially clothed.

Aloisio currently is on state parole. Police claim Aloisio told the woman, "If you (expletive) this up with me getting off parole, I'll kill you. You will never see your kids again."

The woman was treated at a hospital, where she had a concussion, blurred vision, and bruising about her body, according to police.

Aloisio was charged with one felony count of strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of simple assault and terroristic threats. He also was charged with harassment.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle set Aloisio's bail at $75,000 unsecured.

Aloisio is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Christian D. Frey at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 29.

