Williamsport, Pa. — Several felony charges were issued against a 45-year-old man after police said a juvenile came forward with multiple stories of assault.

George William Scholl, 46, of Williamsport was allegedly in charge of a competitive cheerleading center called EST (Epidemic Stunt and Tumble) near the 300 block of Rose Street when the incidents allegedly took place.

The gym is permanently closed.

According to the accuser, Scholl lured her into a private office and forced her to perform oral sex. Scholl allegedly told the accuser he needed to help her get fitted for a uniform prior to the assault.

Police said another incident took place in the same office when Scholl allegedly forced himself inside the juvenile. Scholl allegedly told the juvenile he would help her with an injury, luring her into the office and exposing himself prior to the assault.

Scholl told the child to tell other coaches she didn’t fell well after both incidents, police said. According to the affidavit the assaults took place between Jan of 2016 and Jan. of 2019.

The accuser, who was in fourth grade at the time of the alleged assaults, was a member of the competitive dance and cheer team Scholl coached. According to the report, Scholl was responsible for choreography while another adult was responsible for measuring team members for uniforms.

Scholl was charged with several first-degree felonies that included two counts of rape of a child, two counts of unlawful contact with a minor, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

A public court summary showed Scholl was also charged with third-degree felony aggravated indecent assault person less than 13 years of age, corruption of minors, and a first-degree misdemeanor indecent exposure.

A preliminary hearing was set for May 24 during an arraignment with Judge Christian Frey. School is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $150,000 monetary bail.

