Loyalsock, Pa. — A man accidentally displayed child pornography to his co-worker while attempting to show a picture on his phone, police said.

Todd Victor Getz, 55, of Watsontown pretended to express disgust and quickly moved past the photograph on July 6 at Chemcoat, according to a complaint. Getz had been trying to show his co-worker a picture of a fallen tree on a camper. Getz later told police he deleted the image immediately after his co-worker viewed it just before noon, investigators said.

A witness described the image as a fully nude girl with her genitals and breasts exposed, according to Trooper Robert Jacobs. The witness added the person looked “under-developed” during the interview with Jacobs.

Troopers spoke with Getz at approximately 1:30 p.m. on July 6 at Chemcoat, Jacobs said. He admitted to having five to 20 sexually nude images of minors on his phone, Jacobs claimed. The images were screenshots Getz took from his phone's web browser, charges say.

Police seized the phone after a search warrant for the device was approved.

Getz was charged with 20 counts of third-degree felony child pornography and tamper with physical evidence. He posted $20,000 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

Getz is scheduled to appear before Judge Gary Whiteman on July 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

