Berwick, Pa. — An employee at a snack food factory stole his co-workers' phones when they were left unattended, police say.

Ramon Tejeda Pinales, 49, is now facing theft charges after he allegedly swiped an iPhone and a LG Stylo from his fellow employees at Wise Foods factory in Berwick.

Terry Boyer, Wise operations manager, contacted Berwick police on July 7 to report both thefts, saying there was surveillance video of both incidents.

On June 24, Wise worker Sandy Dilone is seen on camera putting his silver iPhone 12 Pro on a shelf above his lunchbox and walking away, said Officer Joseph Loyacono. Shortly after, Tejeda Pinales is seen walking over to the phone and "doing something" with his own lunchbox, charges say. When Tejeda Pinales walked away, the phone was gone.

The phone is valued at $1,000, court papers say.

Five days later, video showed another employee, John Hetler Jr., walking away from his lunchbox in the lunchroom. Hetler's LG Stylo phone, worth about $700, was inside the lunchbox being charged.

Tejeda Pinales is seen walking into the lunchroom and looking at Hetler's phone before he walks away briefly, arrest papers say. Tejeda Pinales then reprtedly comes back, reaches into the lunchbox, and puts the phone in his pocket.

Pinales, of Hazleton, was charged with two counts of theft. A preliminary hearing is scheduled in front of District Judge Richard Cashman on Sept. 12 at 2:15 p.m.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.