Clyde Peeling's Reptiland: A prized zoo meets wave of employee allegations

Allenwood, Pa. — Clyde Peeling brought the beloved Reptiland to life almost 60 years ago. The pioneer of the zoological industry now faces allegations of workplace discrimination and animal welfare violations—claims which shed light on the operations of reptile zoos.

On March 17, in a public “whistleblower” post on Facebook, a former employee brought forward allegations against Reptiland and against Clyde Peeling himself, claiming improper animal care at the facility and discrimination from Clyde toward employees. Several other employees, who chose to remain anonymous, came forward with similar animal welfare allegations in the aftermath of the public criticism.

The allegations reveal a systemic workplace issue commonly experienced by businesses without a well-defined Human Resources Department and a stable chain of command. Emily Camerer, a Human Resources specialist with 25 years of experience in small and corporate business settings, weighed in on how workplaces may find themselves in Reptiland’s situation.

When most people think of Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland, they think of exotic creatures on display, their habitats giving viewers a peek at the untouched natural world.

But a zoo is not a fantasy; animal lives are altered for the purpose of preserving and protecting species. A zoo is a duty.

Reptiland is the result of a lifelong commitment to reptiles that began with Clyde Peeling’s passion at an early age, and is carried on with the help of dedicated staff.

Why would claims like these surface if the facility maintains high standards of care and the workplace consists of impassioned animal advocates?

DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS

The whistleblower, Nate Barnes, alleges that Clyde practiced religious discrimination against his employees. “He said that he wouldn't hire somebody that wore a burka or a yarmulke,” Nate said, suggesting a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VII).

Clyde responded that he does not prohibit religious expression; he just doesn’t want to see it advertised in the workplace.

“We don't have anything in our handbook that says you can't wear these things. But it is legal to define what dress code you want," Clyde said.

The employee handbook for Reptiland employees places limits on presentation, including hair color, hair style, makeup, and jewelry. According to Clyde, the dress code exists to ensure professionalism.

“I would prefer not having burkas because we're trying to teach science… we're not trying to teach religion; and it always seemed inappropriate to me, but I know it's a law. So ok, we’ll comply,” Clyde said.

While changes may not be embraced, they are accepted, according to Clyde.

Clyde agreed to allow an employee headband, which was custom-made with a Reptiland logo.

When the AZA created an initiative focused on diversity and inclusion in zoos and Reptiland made a committee to carry out the initiative, Nate became its chair. However, according to Nate, the committee was performative; it didn’t meet and it didn’t influence new policies.

This is another moment when HR could come into play, Camerer said. When changes are being considered in a stable workplace, they do not threaten the foundation, according to Camerer. “If you have a well established mission, vision and purpose statement that can be passed down from one generation to the next, you don't need to lose it. But that new generation will have a new way to implement that [mission].”

ANIMAL WELFARE CLAIMS

The Reptiland workplace appears to be a family of devoted reptile lovers. The staff is small—about 10 zookeepers, plus a few supervisors and interns—and each cares for many animals. The zoo houses upwards of 1,000 creatures in total, according to Clyde.

Animals are not hand-picked from isolated islands to please zoo-goers. The animals of Reptiland are recovered from other zoos or fostered from members of the public. Sometimes they are transported between zoos to further breeding or research projects.

Each animal has an extended portfolio detailing their health and zoo histories. Records, taking both online and physical form, are stored indefinitely. Those records are then shared between zoos — a checks and balances, of sorts.

Arguably, the biggest “check” comes from the American Zoological Association, which grants accreditation to zoos on a highly selective basis. Reptiland has received the AZA-accredited label for the past 30 years and counting.

The mission of Reptiland hasn’t wavered by AZA accreditation standards, or Clyde’s, or the staff veterinarian's. Reptiland has never been cited for violations, according to inspection records. Plus, the zoo is frequently visited by staff of other zoos and even by university professors, who have reviewed the zoo with high praise in the past, according to Clyde.

Reptiland review.pdf A Cornell Professor provided a glowing review of Clyde Peeling's Reptiland after a visit in 2010.

Inspections are once every five years, but zoos are expected to enforce AZA standards in the meantime. “If somebody from another zoo were to come in and observe something, they might notify AZA and they might send a special team at any time,” Clyde said.

These standards do find support in the views of Nate and other anonymous employees, who viewed animal care as a fleeting priority of Clyde’s, and by extension, the zoo.

When staff raised concerns about the workplace structure to management, they faced resistance to change, according to anonymous accounts. “It's been brought up by staff that that's not an appropriate level of care for these animals and nothing changes,” one employee said.

“Clyde says that the zoo is very science-centered,” another employee said. “Problem with science is that it is ever-changing. And Clyde is not. He stays very much in that little office bubble. And therefore the zoo does not change.”

Camerer offered an explanation why a workplace system might break down, and why employees might lose faith in their workplace. “A lot of times this is what happens in small businesses,” she said. “You just have the visionary operators and owners that are spending all their time on just upholding the business. They're not making sure that they have everything in place underneath them and around them, which is why HR I think is really important.”

There is another explanation.

Scientists or zookeepers?

The long-time staff veterinarian of thirty years, Steve Winton, described Clyde and his late brother as “scientists, not zookeepers.”

Perhaps that is the problem: the zookeepers believe in their work as zookeepers, but their work is distinct from Clyde’s and other senior staff.

Most of the staff are not animal care experts. Employees with biology degrees often exhibit a higher degree of animal care than employees without a science background, according to Clyde, but not all Reptiland zookeepers hold such a degree.

The staff described the reptiles in their care as biological subjects, but also as sentient creatures.

Animal sentience refers, in its simplest definition, to the ability to feel. In other definitions, sentience involves awareness, sensory response to stimuli in the environment, or a conscious experience of emotions.

The employees want to see animals well-nourished, cages well-fitted. But such standards of care do not always apply to reptile zoos.

Reptiles do not experience the same level of feeling as mammals, according to Kathryn Allen, zoological manager at Reptiland. Allen directs animal care at Reptiland and serves as the institutional representative for many AZA programs.

When reptiles feel fear, their eyes expand, their breathing quickens, and their throat enlarges. When they smell food, they will eat whatever smells like that food–including, potentially, a human who handles their meal. These responses appear to be physical, not emotional.

However, recent research on reptiles suggests that they possess more emotional awareness than once believed. The living conditions of reptiles can impact their emotional state, according to a National Institute of Health research study on reptile sentience.

For animals at Reptiland, meeting basic physical needs is considered to be enough. “They get the exact food they need at the exact temperature they need. They don't necessarily need a lot of stimulus,” Clyde said.

Still, conditions at Reptiland are higher than the living conditions found elsewhere, according to Winton. “Here reptiles have a semi-enriched environment,” Winton said, in comparison to private breeders who may use small containers, which he said is still considered adequate for reptiles.

The living conditions also depend upon the species, explained Clyde. Some species may be mostly sedentary, in which case a small enclosure is “adequate”; others would be more satisfied with a large space in which to roam. “You chose habitats that fit the natural behavior of the animals you keep,” said Clyde.

These behaviors may explain the range of development in reptiles, an issue that employees raised. One employee described a snake kept in a small tube, claiming it to be unfit for an animal of its size.

Another employee described a large turtle sitting in a barren cage with water that barely covers her shell. “They don’t have another use for her. So that’s her life. She’s just gonna sit in that tub,” the employee said. “She could be sent to another zoo to be exhibited. I don’t know why she’s not.”

Research suggests physical and emotional consequences of such conditions. “Often these enclosures are of such small sizes that the snake cannot extend its full body length without “lining” its body along the inner walls of the box—leading to quite severe musculo-skeletal problems in many cases, and negative affective states," the study states.

The study offered further explanation in the case of small enclosures housing a group of animals. “Over-crowding can lead to behavioural expressions indicative of negative emotions such as fear, distress and anxiety in some studied reptile species…”

Many reptiles may live solitary lives in the wild, but develop social communication skills when bred in captivity around other animals of their species, according to the study. “Sometimes [reptiles] even display pro-social behaviours between conspecifics and other animals when housed together, but not when over-crowded.”

Clyde and Winton ruled out the concern that the animals are underfed at Reptiland.

“Keepers are notorious for wanting to overfeed animals. And we have been complimented by other zoo people because our animals are lean, and that's where they should be. That's where they are in the wild,” Clyde said. “You don't want obese animals; they don't breed well if they're overweight.”

Underdevelopment, or slowed growth, is common practice in zoos, according to Winton. “We are not impeding animal welfare by limiting growth,” he said.

The study findings suggest that reptiles respond to zoo conditions, and thus should not be treated only in accordance with their behaviors in the wild, and vice versa.

Reptiles benefit from enrichment—things and people which offer stimulation in their environment.

“The level of attraction or motivation to interact with certain environmental enrichments has been suggested to be positively correlated with improved welfare, as an animal may be more motivated to interact with enrichments that are more rewarding for them individually,” the study states.

The AZA has pushed for each of its accredited zoos to prioritize enrichment. Repitland has a position focused upon animal enrichment and welfare, but it was described as lacking guidance or direction from zoo management.

According to AZA policies, "an enrichment program should be based on current information in biology."

"AZA zoo and aquarium standards support the premise of five opportunities to thrive," according to their accreditation standards.

These tenets propose the following for animal care:

Nutrition - receive nutritionally complete diets that bring out the natural feeding response and behavior

Environment - are afforded comfortable living experiences with choice and control to promote mentally and physically healthy behaviors

Physical Health - experience good physical health

Behavior - are provided quality spaces to live in with appropriate social groupings that promote natural, species-appropriate and motivated behavior

Psychological Wellbeing - develop natural coping skills and avoid chronic stress; and comfort, interest, and tranquility are commonly experienced.

These policies must be met during an inspection to receive the AZA label, but given the employee allegations, many of the described standards are under scrutiny at Reptiland, even if passed officially.

THE HUMAN RESOURCES PERSPECTIVE

Per AZA policies, the zoo is expected to develop a plan to address animal welfare concerns as brought forward by staff members.

1.5.8 The institution must develop and implement a clear and transparent process for identifying, communicating, and addressing animal welfare concerns from paid or unpaid staff within the institution in a timely manner, and without retribution.

Several employees describe an unclear process and a feeling that their opinion is not given thoughtful review from senior staff and management.

Whistleblowing often occurs when a HR presence is missing or lacking, Camerer said. Like many small businesses, Reptiland does not have a HR department; instead, Clyde, the employer, describes himself as the HR department.

This promotes an unequal workplace structure, according to Camerer, who thinks of HR reps as “the third party,” the person who mediates conflict.

“Sometimes I’m just helping facilitate the conversation. Sometimes I'm helping from the employer end, and sometimes I'm helping from the employee end,” said Camerer. “Then if there ends up being conflict, I am part of the resolution as I’m not representing either party.”

Among other influences, HR departments ensure a workplace implements changes—but first they help uncover why changes are needed.

“Just because somebody cries discrimination does not mean that’s exactly what happened. But it means that people need to be looking into this and asking questions and trying to get to the bottom of where all the breakdowns happened,” Camerer said. “That's where HR really comes in handy because they can vouch for both sides if they're in the know, but if you don't have any of that established, it's really hard.”

Operations at Reptiland require balance: the organization must not only uphold official standards of care and practice scientific knowledge, but believe in the purpose zoo staff serve and the flexibility to make change in an evolving industry.

