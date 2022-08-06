abebe mug.jpg

Helina Abebe is wanted for second-degree felony aggravated assault.

 Clinton County Crimewatch

Clinton County, Pa. —The Clinton County Sheriff's Office announced several active warrants Friday night. Anyone with information on any of these accused people should contact the Clinton County Sheriff's Office at 570-893-4070. 

Banks mug.jpg

Rusty Allen Banks, above, is wanted for third-degree felony criminal trespassing.

zeigler mug.jpg

Zeppelin Joshua Zeigler is wanted for second-degree felony burglary.

Eckardt mug.jpg

Michael Anthony Eckardt is wanted for second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Bruno mug.jpg

David Allen Bruno is wanted for felony criminal conspiracy.

George mug.jpg

Alvin Wesley George is wanted for second-degree misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking.

Chronister mug.jpg

Brian Lee Chronister is wanted for misdemeanor simple assault.

Ryan mug.jpg

Ciarra D. Ryan is wanted for second-degree misdemeanor simple assault.

Baker mug.jpg

Danielle Marie Baker is wanted for false reports—falsely incriminate another.

Thompson mug.jpg

Bridget Marie Thompson is wanted for third-degree felony forgery.

Williams mug.jpg

Dalvin Rosean Willams was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property.

pacheco mug.jpg

Domonick Michael Pacheco is wanted for second-degree felony statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older.

Conway mugg.jpg

Tyler Conway is wanted for third-degree felony theft by unlawful taking.

Griddle mug.jpg

Marvin Griddle is wanted for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Hague mug.jpg

Heather Ann Hague is wanted for first-degree misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Anderson mug.jpg

Mandy Jo Anderson is wanted for second-degree simple assault.

