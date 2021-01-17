Lock Haven, Pa. – A Perry County man recently was sentenced to up to 15 years in state prison for an attack on two people in Chapman Township, Clinton County, last summer.

Clinton County President Judge Craig P. Miller sentenced Adam N. Bohn, 39, of Newport, Pa., to a cumulative 90 to 180 months in state prison for two felony counts of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count each of DUI controlled substance and receiving stolen property.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said Bohn became physically violent with a female at a motel in Chapman Township on June 29, 2020, and that the argument spilled over onto the roadway.

"The female victim then fled the motel and flagged down a 'good Samaritan' motorist leaving a nearby parking area and entered his vehicle and asked for help," Strouse wrote in a Jan. 14 press release.

Bohn followed and crashed his truck into their vehicle, disabling it, according to the DA's office.

"Bohn crashed his truck into the other vehicle numerous times before exiting his truck and striking the victims' vehicle with a baseball bat," Strouse wrote. "Bohn then removed the female victim from the vehicle and struck her in the face with a closed fist."

Bohn was apprehended by Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar along State Route 120, Strouse said.

