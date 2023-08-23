Loganton, Pa. — Reagan Weaver, 12, of Clinton County, will be hitting home runs on Aug. 24, in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby.

To secure her spot, Weaver competed last month in the East Regional T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby in Kansas City, Mo.

“There were 10 of us, and the top four got to come to Williamsport. And I got second,” Reagan Weaver said. “I'm super excited. I hope I can do well and my family and friends, I'm excited that they can come. I’m excited to watch some games and then hit some later. I hope it goes well,” she added.

Her dad, Shawn Weaver, also shared his excitement and how proud he is of his daughter.

“As a parent, we’re just super proud of her and the hard work that she's put in and it's just fun for her to get these opportunities. I don't know if she really realizes that now, but I think at some point she will, how special it really is, how unique of an opportunity it is for her to do these things,” Weaver said.

Reagan’s favorite part of softball has been the connections she has made through the sport.

“I’ve made a lot of friends through travel ball and the games are very exciting,” Reagan said.

Reagan has been playing ball since she was little, and her dad has been her coach along the whole journey.

“As a father and as her coach, I see all the hard work that she puts in. It's good to see them reap those rewards and benefits and improve — And just really, really proud as a dad,” Shawn said. “I think really at this point she's just super excited and wants to do well, but she’s just enjoying the moment and as a parent, that's all you want for your kid is to have those opportunities. So, I’m just super excited for her,” he added.

The Little League Home Run Derby event will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday at Volunteer Stadium and will be later broadcast on ESPN on Friday, Aug. 25, at 7 p.m.

