Clearfield, Pa. — PennDOT recently presented an employee from Clinton County an Innovation Award for his improvement to snow plow safety. Innovation Awards are given each year to employees who submit helpful ideas to PennDOT's online suggestion system.

Bruce Muthler of Clinton County received an award for refabricating snow plow blades with added curvature. A curved plow blade prevents snow from piling up high enough to obstruct the plow vehicle's windshield, greatly improving visibility. Thanks to the added visibility, plow drivers are better able to avoid obstacles when using the new curved blades.

Other District 2 Innovation Award winners included Mike Rogato and Cody Conklin, of Elk County and Clearfield County respectively. Rogato painted marks on the walls of salt sheds to provide a guide for stacking salt and assessing inventory levels. Conklin was awarded for designing and fabricating folding forks for backhoes, making them able to function as forklifts when necessary.

