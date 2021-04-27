Lock Haven, Pa. – A Hughesville man charged with rape of a child now is behind bars after a Clinton County Judge granted a motion to modify his bail.

Common Pleas Judge Michael F. Salisbury on April 19 modified bail to $125,000 monetary for Aaron Clark, of Hughesville. Clark is accused by state police at Lamar of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old female on three separate occasions in 2016.

Related reading: Clinton County DA: unsecured bail 'ridiculous' for Hughesville man charged with rape of child

Previously Clark's bail was set at $50,000 unsecured at a March 19 preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mill. Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse called Clark's unsecured bail "ridiculous."

"According to the victim, Clark made frequent sexually explicit comments to her as a child before he escalated to sexual abuse," Strouse said on his office's CrimeWatch page.

Clark has been confined to the Clinton County Correctional Facility since April 19.

Clark - docket sheet

Clark - CrimeWatch