Lock Haven, Pa. – A Hughesville man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Clinton County is released on unsecured bail.

State police at Lamar allege that Aaron Lee Clark, 37, of Boak Ave., Hughesville, sexually assaulted a 9-year-old female on three separate occasions in 2016. He's charged with over a dozen felonies.

"According to the victim, Clark made frequent sexually explicit comments to her as a child before he escalated to sexual abuse," Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse said on his office's CrimeWatch page.

Clark's bail was set at $50,000 unsecured at a March 19 preliminary arraignment by Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills, according to Clark's docket sheet.

"The DA's office has a pending motion filed with the Clinton County Court of Common Pleas to amend bail to a monetary amount, describing the current bail as ridiculous," Strouse said.

All of the following charges initially filed against Clark were held for court on April 13 at a preliminary hearing by Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs:

One felony count of rape forcible compulsion

One felony count of rape of child

One felony count of statutory sexual assault: 11 years older

One felony count of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion

Three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault

Three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault of child

Three corruption of minors

Three felony counts of unlawful contact with minor - obscene and other sexual materials and performances

Three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault forcible compulsion

Three misdemeanor counts of indecent assault person less than 16

"A bail modification hearing is anticipated to occur in the coming days," Strouse said on April 14.

As of April 16 Clark's docket sheet indicates he still is released on unsecured bail.

Docket sheet

CrimeWatch