Lock Haven, Pa. – An arsenal of weapons and Clinton County fugitive Donald Lee Adams Jr. recently were located in a mountain cabin by Kentucky State Police, the Clinton County District Attorney's Office said.

The 42 year old was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshall's Service and Kentucky State Police, according to DA Dave Strouse.

"Adams was charged in 2013 for burglarizing the Clinton County Infant Development building. After the burglary, Adams fled the state," Strouse alleged.

Authorities are unsure who owns the Kentucky cabin where Adams was found. There's currently an investigation into the weapons cache that was located with Adams.

More information will be forthcoming pending updates from the U.S. Marshall's Office.

