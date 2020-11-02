Lock Haven, Pa. – U.S. mail allegedly was found misdelivered in a recycling bin on the Lock Haven University campus, Clinton County District Attorney David A. Strouse confirmed today.

The matter was reported to the DA's office by a third party and referred directly to the United States Postal Inspection Service, according to the district attorney.

"What was found was alleged to have been found in a recycling bin on the LHU campus. We never received any of the evidence because it's not our jurisdiction," Strouse said.

The United States Postal Inspection Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It's a federal investigation because they're alleging misuse or misdelivery of mail. It's not in anyone's jurisdiction locally," Strouse said.

There are no allegations of any ballots being found, according to the DA.

The claim of mail fraud in Lock Haven went viral on Facebook after Donald Houser publicly posted images of the allegedly misdelivered mail on Oct. 24.

"That's not the person who originally is alleged to have found this stuff," Strouse said. "It's somebody completely different."

The district attorney could not verify whether or not the images shown in Houser's viral post were authentic representations of the allegedly misdelivered mail.