Mill Hall, Pa. — An investigation into a 25-year-old man resulted in multiple child service reports and victims under the age of 13 being discovered, police said.

Emanuel King of Lamar Township was taken into custody last week and charged with four counts each of aggravated assault, indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor.

King was arraigned before District Judge John Maggs, who set bail at $45,000 monetary.

Docket sheet

