Lock Haven, Pa. – Clinton County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve vaccination incentives for their county employees.

"We do have concerns about our employees not taking advantage of the opportunity to get vaccinated and this is where the union is backing us up on the fact that it would be a good idea, especially for all our employees that deal with the public, to be vaccinated," said Chief Clerk Jann Meyers.

The Commissioners negotiated the agreement with the county's unionized workers through AFSCME Council 86.

The memorandum of understanding was introduced on May 3 and unanimously approved on May 6. More specific information about the type of incentives offered wasn't discussed at either meeting.