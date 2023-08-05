Lycoming County, Pa. — A local musician and teacher will be scaling the tallest trees in Lycoming and Bradford counties this weekend in a quest to summit 67 of the tallest trees on the highest peaks in Pa.

“Our forests provide thousands of jobs, habitat to wildlife, clean water for all of us, carbon sequestration, and even a spiritual value,” said Danville musician and teacher Van Wagner.

“We must all play a part in managing them,” he said.

Right now Wagner, a popular area singer-songwriter with 33 albums to his credit, is on a once-in-a-lifetime quest to honor those woodlands.

Starting back in January and continuing for the next couple of years, Wagner plans to climb the highest hill or mountain in every single Pennsylvania county—and then, having reached each county’s highest point, to scale the tallest tree on that summit as well.

He is almost one-third of the way to his goal, with climbs #20 and 21 slated for this weekend—including the highest point in Lycoming County: Devil’s Elbow between Roaring Branch and Shunk, at an elevation of 2379 feet.

“The highest point in each county is pretty well documented on various maps,” Wagner told Northcentralpa in a recent interview. “As for the trees, once I summit a mountain I look at the forest. I search for the highest tree and then climb that.”

In various counties including Union, Northumberland, York, Mifflin, and Columbia, Wagner has scaled a red oak, a pitch pine, a chestnut oak, a tamarack, a black cherry, a white pine, a Norway spruce, and a sugar maple.

Carrying 30-40 pounds of gear along with his standard 120-foot climbing rope, Wagner has faced snow, ticks, downed trees, “ripping winds,” and “cold icy rain on the ridge tops,”—sometimes making two climbs in one day, and often after working to get access to public or private lands.

“Every climb has been different,” Wagner reflected. “Sometimes the mountain is difficult, and the trees on top are small (like Mifflin County); other times the hike is easy, but the climb up the tree is hard (like Huntingdon County).”

He is sometimes accompanied by other hikers, at least on the earthbound segment of the trek; in Adams County he completed his task with over 100 picnickers watching and helping. Perched atop a tamarack in Schuylkill County, he was able, as so often on these trips, to see many miles in every direction—including “a line of giant windmills to my west. I was actually higher than the turbines.”

Wagner notched his most recent success, a July pair of summits in Perry and Cumberland counties, on his own 47th birthday—a jaunt on which he was joined by his son Calvin.

“This was the best 47th birthday I ever had,” joked the proud father.

That last quote is from Wagner’s detailed and fascinating “master climb log,” which now runs over 5,000 words and can be found online here. It includes not only his own copious and entertaining notes, but also GPS coordinates and YouTube videos of his various climbs.

This coming Sunday’s Lycoming climb will be one of two that day (the other is in Bradford County); these events will be followed by a free performance from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Forksville Inn & Tavern along Route 87.

The musical program that evening, says Wagner, will feature “songs about PA mountains, rivers, loggers, Indians, and more.”

Wagner’s concern for the state’s ecology and woodlands is reflected not only in his music, but also in his regular job teaching agriculture at Danville High School. He is a certified forester and arborist; runs his own local tree-service business; and oversees a huge array of resources at his chock-full website.

These include educational programs, stories, essays and videos that amply demonstrate Wagner’s hard work on behalf of PA history and environment over many years.

“I love Pennsylvania forests and mountains,” Wagner sid. With this challenging series of twin climbs in all 67 of our counties, his goal is “to raise public awareness about our forests and the trees and animals within them. Pennsylvania is blessed with some of the most amazing forests, and I want to promote them. At the same time our forests face many challenges and risks and I want to draw attention and discussion to these issues.”

Find more at vanwagnermusic.com.

