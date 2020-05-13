Montoursville – Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound in Lewis Township, Lycoming County, should be on the lookout for a soil remediation project Wednesday, May 13, due to a previous tractor trailer crash.

A contractor will be working on Route 15 northbound at mile marker 148, approximately a quarter mile north of the Trout Run exit. The work will be completed on Wednesday, May 13, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.

The left (passing) lane will be closed while the work is being completed.

Expect minor delays in travel and slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.