Harrisburg, Pa. -- A tax credit program designed to make taxes more affordable while preserving over two million acres of Pa. farmland has been seeing success.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding announced that since January 2015, Pa. has enrolled 2.1 million acres in the state's Clean & Green Program, bringing the total to 11.2 million acres. Clean & Green helps keep property taxes affordable by assessing farm and forest land by use value rather than fair market value.

"Pennsylvania feeds the nation and the world," said Redding. "Productive farmland is the number one requirement for that role. Ensuring that taxes are not a barrier to farmers and forest landowners is a key element of our efforts to protect our water, land and forests and preserve our farms and food, for future generations."

To apply for preferential tax treatment under Clean & Green, a property must be 10 acres in size and in agricultural use, agricultural reserve or forest reserve. Agricultural use properties may be fewer than 10 acres if the property can generate at least $2,000 in farm income annually.

To ensure the availability and accessibility of food, the Department of Agriculture said they dedicate an average of $40 million annually to preserving productive farmland.

The Agriculture department said that Pa.'s Farmland Preservation program leads the nation, and since taking office in 2015, "Governor Wolf increased funding for the program by more than 132 percent. The administration's $253 million investment has preserved more than 100,000 acres since 2015," according to a release by the department.

The release from the department of Agriculture said "Preserving productive farmland is just one element of the more than $106 million Governor Wolf is set to invest this year in programs that secure a strong future for the industry."

The state said Clean & Green also makes taxes more affordable for the hardwoods and forest products industry, an agriculture sector that contributes more than $39.1 billion to the state's economy annually.

"Pennsylvania leads the nation in production and export of hardwood lumber. With 16.6 million acres of forestland, Pennsylvania has the most abundant hardwood forest in the United States. Since taking office in 2015, Governor Wolf has invested more than $1 million in grants, loans and tax credits to help hardwood businesses expand their operations, upgrade equipment, support workforce training and implement sustainable environmental practices," according to the department.

The commonwealth said the Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which was signed into law in 2019, was the result of an in-depth economic impact report and industry analysis, and the administration said they have invested more than $50 million in programs designed to support and grow the industry.