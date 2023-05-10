Mill Hall, Pa. — A 13-year-old will face juvenile court after he was caught with a weapon in school.
According to a police-issued news release on May 8, the juvenile brought a 7.5-inch double-edged dagger to the Central Mountain Middle School. The middle school, in the Keystone Central School District, houses sixth through eighth grades.
"The juvenile's actions caused a classroom to be evacuated for other students' safety," according to a Mill Hall Borough Police Department news release.
The juvenile was charged with posession of a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct, according to police.
