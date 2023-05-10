CHARGED 2020.jpg

Mill Hall, Pa. — A 13-year-old will face juvenile court after he was caught with a weapon in school.

According to a police-issued news release on May 8, the juvenile brought a 7.5-inch double-edged dagger to the Central Mountain Middle School. The middle school, in the Keystone Central School District, houses sixth through eighth grades.

"The juvenile's actions caused a classroom to be evacuated for other students' safety," according to a Mill Hall Borough Police Department news release. 

The juvenile was charged with posession of a weapon on school property and disorderly conduct, according to police.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.