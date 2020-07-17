Williamsport, Pa. - City workers have been busy placing temporary fencing and barricades around two Jewish synagogues in Williamsport in an effort to protect them from potential harm this weekend.

Administrative Foreman Scott Jolin with the City Public Works department was securing the metal fencing with chain out front of Ohev Sholom on Cherry Street Friday morning. Jolin said the city has placed more than 45 barricades at intersections surrounding Ohev Sholom synagogue as well as the Temple Beth Ha Sholom on the corner of Center and Edwin Streets.

Twelve employees from the Public Works Department were tasked with securing the concrete barricades and temporary fencing.

In April of 2020, The National Socialist Movement (NSM) applied for a permit to hold a rally in Brandon Park. The permit was originally approved, but was later canceled after Gov. Wolf issued an executive order forcing residents to stay home, businesses to close, and events to be canceled in an effort to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The organization filed a second request for a permit to hold a rally on July 18. "They were told no on their event request for Brandon Park," said Williamsport Chief of Police Damon Hagan. "Several other permits were also turned down because of the order."

Burt Colucci, commander of the NSM movement, told On the PULSE news that he instructed all NSM members and supporters to be in Ulysses on July 17 and 18 for a gathering on private property.

Chief Hagan would not comment over speculation about whether or not members of the NSM are still planning to be in Williamsport on Saturday. "If they come here to protest, we will be prepared to protect the public," he said.