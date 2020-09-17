Williamsport, Pa. -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded a $228,630 grant to the City of Williamsport as part of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.

The program, funded by the CARES Act, provides supplemental funding to local governments to help respond to the difficulties created by COVID-19.

On the awarding of the grant, Congressman Fred Keller made the following statement:

“This pandemic has created problems for local governments that no amount of foresight could have prevented. However, HUD’s decisive action will enable Williamsport to take critical action in responding to the coronavirus.

I thank Secretary Carson and HUD for their support and will continue to advocate for cities and towns across our district to ensure they receive the funds they need to implement effective COVID-19 response measures.”