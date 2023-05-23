The City of Williamsport has opened applications to area businesses and nonprofits for two grant programs and will soon offer a webinar to help applicants.

The programs are a business improvement grant program and nonprofit grant program. The City will evaluate applications to award grants to qualifying businesses and nonprofits with federal funds received from the U.S. Department of Treasury under the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funding of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

This will be one-time funding to eligible businesses and nonprofits. A virtual webinar at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 25 will review the application process and requirements. Webinar attendance is encouraged and recommended.

Find the webinar link here.

