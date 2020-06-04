The City of Williamsport denies any negligence for allegedly failing to maintain a malfunctioning pedestrian traffic signal at an intersection where a man in a motorized wheelchair was fatally struck last October.

John C. Yarosz II was crossing West Fourth Street with his caregiver a few steps behind when a 2015 Nissan Armada driven by Tyrone Dunn turned from William Street and struck him, court records state.

Related reading: Police identify victim hit by car in Williamsport

Dunn allegedly heard a thud but continued to drive, dragging Yarosz and his wheelchair under the vehicle's right front tire until Dunn pulled over at the Community Arts Center. EMS pronounced Yarosz dead at the scene.

Prior to the fatal crossing, Yarosz and his caregiver tried to activate the pedestrian "walk" signal at the intersection but it malfunctioned, the suit states.

They reportedly pushed the button multiple times and waited several minutes but the "walk" symbol never appeared.

According to the suit, Dunn indicated he saw the "don't walk" symbol illuminated and believed the roadway was clear prior to making his turn.

"The failure of the aforementioned [traffic controls] to function properly on Oct. 9, 2019 created a reasonably foreseeable risk that a pedestrian may be struck by motor vehicle at the intersection," the suit claims.

Attorneys for the City of Williamsport filed a response to the negligence claim in Lycoming County Court on Monday.

They said PennDOT is responsible for maintaining the traffic control devices at the intersection.

"It is specifically denied that the City of Williamsport had the sole responsibility to install, operate, maintain, and monitor the pedestrian-control signals...the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation inspects and monitors the subject intersection," Attorney Shawna R. Laughlin wrote.

Laughlin said the City of Williamsport had no notice that a dangerous condition existed at a sufficient time prior to the incident to have taken measures.

"Answering Defendant is not responsible for persons, events, circumstances, or conditions beyond [its] control," Laughlin said.

She also claimed that the city is protected by governmental immunity under the Pennsylvania Political Subdivisions Tort Claim Act.

Yarosz's estate said there are exceptions to governmental immunity for "traffic signs, lights or other traffic controls" under the Act.