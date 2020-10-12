Sunbury, Pa. – The City of Sunbury will be flushing fire hydrants and blow offs next week. The flushing will take place starting Oct. 12 and will conclude Oct. 16.

Flushing is part of necessary maintenance to ensure the safety and functionality of fire hydrants. Flushing ensures adequate water flow is available to fire fighters, residents, and business and improves water quality by moving mineral deposits from the water mains.

The Sunbury Municipal Authority Water Department is warning customers that they may experience discolored water and low water pressure while crews are flushing in their area.

The flushing will take place daily from 5:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.