Williamsport, Pa. --Williamsport City Councilman Adam Yoder is announcing his formal endorsement of Lou Barletta for the Republican Nomination for Governor of Pennsylvania in the May 2022 primary.

“For decades rural communities across the Commonwealth like Williamsport have faced the ever-growing challenge of providing core community services with a continuously eroding and economically distressed tax base," Yoder said. "As a result of the economic challenges presented to rural Pennsylvania

over the past year, these issues are exacerbated like we have never seen them before. Pennsylvania needs a Governor who will enable our municipal communities for growth, and as a former Mayor of the City of Hazleton, Lou understands these challenges very intimately. As Governor, Lou will be uniquely qualified and positioned to enable the comeback of our rural communities, and in turn the comeback of Pennsylvania. It is a privilege to join Team Lou. I look forward to aiding his campaign efforts over the next year and a half and look forward to aiding his efforts as Governor when elected.”

“It’s an honor to have the endorsement of Councilman Yoder. Communities like Williamsport are the hub of our rural economies, and when they are healthy our rural communities across the Commonwealth are healthy," Barletta said. "I have fond memories of taking my grandson to watch the Little League World Series in Williamsport – it truly is a special place. When I met with Councilman Yoder this week, I told him that while I may be running for Governor of Pennsylvania, I am really approaching it as running to be Mayor of Pennsylvania. Municipal leaders like Councilman Yoder are the 'boots on the ground' that the Governor needs to hear from on a consistent basis to fully enable Pennsylvania’s comeback. Having a former Mayor as Governor will ensure our municipal leaders have a strong voice in the Governor’s office, and upon election I look forward to working with Councilman Yoder and other municipal leaders across the Commonwealth to lead Pennsylvania’s comeback!”