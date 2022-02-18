Williamsport, Pa. -- By a unanimous vote of 7-0, the Williamsport City Council voted to transition the embroiled River Valley Transit (RVT) into the River Valley Transit Authority (RVTA), effectively taking the operational and financial decisions out of the hands of City government, and placing them into the hands of a five-member board.

RVT is the last remaining transit agency in the state of Pennsylvania that is run by city government, a fact pointed out Thursday night by City Council President Adam Yoder, echoed by RVT General Manager Adam Winder, and Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter alike.

All parties support the move to the new form of governance, but there is yet to be a final agreement on who will sit on that board or how they'll be selected.

The current proposal is that the mayor would appoint new board members who would then have to be approved by council.

Done this way, "the biggest difference is that politics won't be involved," said Tim Miller of Old Lycoming Township. Miller, an operations manager, has been with RVT for 41 years. "I've seen the passage of many mayors, councils, and changes of administration. Going forward, decisions will be made based on what's needed for the authority, not based on someone's need to be re-elected," he said.

Taking politics out of the equation is something both Councilwoman Bonnie Katz and Winder said they'd like to see. "Board members should be users of the transit authority," Winder said. Eventually the board could grow to seven individuals, representing neighboring counties with whom the authority might partner.

During the public hearing portion of Thursday's meeting, Duane Forrest, Sr. of Williamsport, a 16-year employee of RVT, joined the nearly 100 RVT current and retired employees in the room to hear anticipated discussion.

"The past administration and past City Council should be held responsible for the problems RVT has had," he told Council. As the managing entity, it was their responsibility to do their due diligence, and he maintains that they didn't.

Still, Forrest and his fellow coworkers are happy that the ordinance presented to council on Thursday passed, and that the newly formed authority will have a chance to grow into a transit agency that services a larger region.

The ultimate goal is regionalization and making connections with other county transit authorities.

"The break from the city is good for everyone, especially for the riders who will be able to travel further," said David Pricher, Jr. of Jersey Shore, operations supervisor for RVT the last 7 years.

Troubled past

The vote comes after the 2021 audit findings of RVT's finances and what has been a lengthy investigation by the state Attorney General's office into misappropriated funds by the previous administration.

In October 2021, RKL, the accounting and business consulting firm hired to perform an audit on RVT financials, revealed inconsistencies in the budget from July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2020.

RKL concluded that RVT had used unauthorized Act 44 funds for expenses not related to public transportation, saying that PennDOT, if they so choose, could call the funds back.

Pension allocations, unearned revenue, and long-term debt were among the inconsistencies.

Transit funding comes from the Federal Transit Authority and PennDOT grants, and yet RKL discovered that RVT has a debt of nearly $11 million.

In response to the audit findings, Williamsport City Council passed an ordinance in December creating a Transit Oversight Committee. The standing committee meets to ensure the enforcement of proper checks and balances, adequate oversight, and full compliance.

A concerning timeline

"Council is fully on board" to transition away from government oversight and to form RVTA, according to Yoder, who said he was pleased to see such a large turnout from the RVT staff. "It's clear they're in support of this."

However, Yoder voiced concern over moving too quickly to meet the July1 fiscal year deadline. "We have an opportunity to do this right," he said.

Leading up to the City Council meeting, RVT submitted a resolution to council before finalizing the meeting agenda, according to Yoder. "We wanted to have our 'i's' dotted and 't's' crossed," he said. A few adjustments, including changing the resolution to an ordinance and getting the solicitor review were necessary before presenting to the full City Council.

Now that the ordinance has passed, the city will need to obtain an EIN number for tax identification, a process that has been started by Jill Nagy, solicitor for RVT.

Other concerns include detangling the service contracts between RVT and the city. "We'll need a plan for formally cutting ties," said Yoder. For example, RVT handles the city's IT, and services city vehicles because they hold the state inspection licensing. The city will have to work out new contracts for both issues, and make decisions on where government offices will ultimately be housed, another issue the council has yet to solidify.

RVT feels confident that the details can be worked out, a new board can be elected, and that they can become an authority by the end of June.

"I have a lot of trust in Adam [Winder]. Going from the old administration to the new one, seeing it move forward gives me confidence that things will improve," said Justin Dymeck of Williamsport. "We'll get the tools we need faster, and keep the buses running smoothly." Dymeck has been a mechanic with RVT for 4.5 years.

The council's unanimous vote was met with overwhelming applause from those in the audience.

"I want to compliment the employees and union," said Councilman Randy Allison, addressing the large crowd. "Your showing here speaks more than words about what you care about, where your heart's at. This is the best transit system in the state. Through all the stress, you kept doing your job, serving the communities. You've done an A+ job in my eyes."

Funding approved for Williamsport Bureau of Fire

In another 7-0 vote, Council approved the expenditure of $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funds and $700,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to purchase new firefighting apparatus and building repairs for the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

Fire Chief Sam Aunkst detailed bulding security issues, mold, cracks in the walls, roof issues, and boiler issues as just some of the ongoing problems the fire department has been dealing with.

American Rescue Plan funds are approved for safety expenditures, and will help the bureau secure a new pump truck.

Look for a full report on that funding in a separate article coming soon.