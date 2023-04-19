Williamsport, Pa. — City council approved a request from the Redevelopment Authority in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity to subdivide six individual lots on Scott Street.

In order to streamline the process for the project, council waived a series of city planning code provisions requiring conditional use for single family homes in that particular zoning district.

Councilmember Jon Mackey inquired about parking along Scott Street. Part of the Habitat subdivision lots previously were owned by Brodart, Co. He said the front of the six lots in question face the street.

Zoning administrator Gary Knarr acknowledged parking conditions along the street. He said the new homes will have driveways, so as not to make the parking problems worse.

According to officials, the city planning commission gave a positive recommendation to council providing they approved conditional use. It also has been reviewed by the Lycoming County planning department.

First reading for Ungard payments

A second and final reading of an ordinance to satisfy financial obligations stemming from a recently settled lawsuit with former police lieutenant Thomas Ungard, Jr., is expected at the next City Council meeting.

Voting against were Councilmembers Eric Beiter, and Bonnie Katz.

Along with the council's finance committee, necessary approval by the police Pension Board has been made, according to Mayor Derek Slaughter.

The city is set to release $150,271 to Ungard, a first of two mandated pension payments, from the city’s general fund.

“This action is to satisfy that amount,” Slaughter said.

Councilmember Liz Miele, finance committee chair, said many hoped the lawsuit had a different outcome. The public funds in play, she said, equals an “emergency use of funds. We know that this is an obligation we need to take care of as soon as possible,” said Miele.

Miele noted federal funds from the $25 million granted to Williamsport by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) are not allowed to be used for pension obligations.

Health screening agreement with firefighters will not change collective bargaining contracts

Council tabled discussion at their April 13 meeting on a health screening agreement with the local 736 chapter of International Association of Fire Fighters. But city officials say this will not change current collective bargaining agreements.

With two members absent, questions and concerns about the agreement still exist, said council Vice-President Bonnie Katz.

“It [discussion on agreement] should have waited,” said Katz, who filled in for council president Adam Yoder.

Screenings look for things such as abdominal aortic aneurisms, heart conditions, and cancer, according to Fire Chief Sam Aungst. Other department have had success with early detection aided by health screening, he noted.

Katz asked Aungst if the agreement will be part of union contracts.

The agreement, reviewed by legal representatives and public safety committee, only applies to the fire department. It is not to be added to current union contracts, Aungst said.

City solicitor Norm Lubin added he does not want any misunderstanding that might lead people to think the health screening agreement is attached to current collective bargaining contracts.

‘Curious what everybody else has to say about this’

The agreement is between the firefighter union, the city, and wellness committee, which compromises city department heads, members, and insurance carrier representatives, who meet every month, according to Aungst.

Each of the three entities is expected to place $3,900 into a fund. At $325 per screening, Katz said, it is affordable.

Lubin inquired why screening results are not to be included in personnel files shared with the city. Per regulations, firefighters are required to inform their superiors if they have any information pertaining to their health which may impede their ability to perform, according to Aungst.

Lubin said the firefighter union needs to approve the agreement before further action will be taken.

“I’m going to be pretty curious what everybody else has to say about this,” Katz added.

In other business, council also approved a subdivision request for River Valley Plaza LLC.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting at 7 p.m., Thurs., April 27, third floor of Trade and Transit Center, 144 West Third St.

