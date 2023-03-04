Williamsport, Pa. — City council members will see a $7,000 increase in salaries, which is set to take effect in 2026.

The vote, made at Williamsport City Council's March 2 meeting, also removes health insurance benefits.

Council salaries, which included free health insurance benefits, have remained the same since 1972. The increase from the current annual salary of $3,000 to $10,000 will not begin for another three years.

“It’s a good move. In the long run it’s going to save the city a lot of money,” said Council President Adam Yoder.

Yoder previously said the new compensation plan would align as if council had been making salary adjustments since 1972.

Councilmember Bonnie Katz said when she was elected in 2011, medical benefits were free. Since then, rising costs forced members of council to pay into the system out-of-pocket.

“I was getting $8 a month in compensation after paying in for insurance,” Katz noted.

Council also approved compensation levels for the offices of mayor, treasurer, and controller. That process is done every four years.

Compensation for city treasurer will be $50,000 starting in 2024. City controller will be approximately $45,000. Medical benefits for city treasurer and controller will remain optional.

2022 compensation levels for mayor is $74,455.90 with an increase to $75,943.99 in 2023.

Bowman Field agreement

Council also approved a usage agreement with Bowman Field for Lycoming College and Pennsylvania College of Technology. A location was needed for both colleges' baseball teams to host home games.

The agreement, drafted by Major League Baseball (MLB), allows for colleges to use locations like Bowman Field for games.

Mayor Derek Slaughter said the city is grateful to MLB.

“This is great that they granted this for us. MLB was very easy to work with. Very accommodating,” said Slaughter.

MLB employees maintain the field year-round.

Rescue plan funds

Council approved a transfer of $997,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the code enforcement and several infrastructure projects.

Funds are being used for purchase of new vehicles for the Codes Department along with full resurfacing for the city’s recreational infrastructure in Memorial, Young’s Woods, and Shaw Place Park.

“We’re ripping them all up and doing it all new. We’re doing it right,” Slaughter added. “They're going to be beautiful.”

Slaughter said as projects come up council will approve transfer of funds as needed. The ordinance passed by council show how the city is using funds.

The city approved the purchase of new vehicles for Codes in the amount of $112,000.

“Initially we were going to buy two codes cars and finance the two but council decided to buy all four,” Slaughter said.

Williamsport received $25.5 million in ARPA funding in 2021.

Other business

• Marshall D. Welch II, of Montoursville, was appointed to a five-year term on the River Valley Transit Authority.

• Council approved a resolution awarding construction services for the 2023 Street Paving Project to Glenn O. Hawbaker at a bid of $1,480,318. Hawbaker was the lowest bid.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Thurs., March 16 at 144 W. Third Street, Third Floor.

