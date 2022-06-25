Williamsport, Pa. — The Williamsport City council voted to approve the transfer of employee contracts, vehicle titles, and transit money from the city to the newly-formed River Valley Transit Authority.

All three resolutions were passed unanimously with a 5-0 vote. All will become effective July 1.

This is one of the final steps in the ongoing process to separate River Valley Transit from Williamsport. This process has taken place during the ongoing investigation into RVT from the Pennsylvania Attorney General's office.

The investigation has left lingering issues about employee pensions and property during the separation, according to RVTA General Manger Adam Winder. Those issues will be sorted out once the AG's office completes their audit, Winder noted.

Property that will go with RVTA includes Trade and Transit I and II, as well as the bus depot. Final property issues are expected to be sorted out by spring of 2023, with pensions being dealt with fall of this year.

Williamsport's government currently operates out of the Trade and Transit buildings. They have a rental agreement in place with RVTA that will allow them to operate from that location until a decision is made about City Hall or a new location is found.

All dollars being transferred to RVTA were monies the city received because of River Valley Transit and transit oversight, Winder explained. This is the same for vehicles, which were mostly buses.

Grant money from PennDOT is also being transferred over to RVTA, Winder said.

Other news

In other news, city council agreed the owners of Pine Square, Tony Ecker and his wife, Katie, can submit an application for a $1 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant.

If the grant is received, Ecker said, that plan is to use the money to complete projects that are 10 years in the making.

These projects include making a new stage area for live performances and redesigning the patio area.

Tony and Katie Ecker are now the sole owners of Pine Square.

