Williamsport, P.a. — A former police lieutenant convicted of using his position on the county's drug task force to illegally purchase forfeited vehicles will receive a pension payment of more than $278,000.

Council approved the settlement agreement at its at their March 30 meeting with Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Local No. 29 regarding former police lieutenant Thomas Ungard, Jr.

The resolution passed 4-3. Voting no were Councilmembers Vince Pulizzi, Eric Beiter, and Bonnie Katz.

After a lengthy court battle, the state Supreme Court ruled that, despite his conviction, Ungard was entitled to collect his pension

Ungard was awarded past-due payments, according to the city' solicitor, Norm Lubin. The action by council resolves any outstanding legal matters and releases the city from further claims, according to Lubin.

According to the agreement passed by council, Ungard is entitled to an 18-year pension with a 2023 annual benefit of $46,844. The pension effective date is April 8, 2015 with total retroactive pension benefits of $278,698.

The agreement states the city will make a general fund payment to Ungard in a lump sum amount of $150,270 within 60 days of Pension Board review.

Ungard, previously coordinator of the Lycoming County drug task force, ultimately will receive full pension, post-retirement health and medical insurance benefits, and life insurance. He also will receive annual cost-of-living adjustments to his pension, according to the agreement.

Ungard was hired by the city in May of 1993.

According to court records, Ungard previously was found guilty of two counts of tampering with public records and obstruction of justice. The obstruction of justice conviction later was reversed by a Superior Court panel. Ungard served 18 months of probation on charges stemming from the illegal sale of vehicles forfeited to the drug task force.

The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting is 7 p.m., Thurs., April 13, third floor of Trade & Transit Center, 144 West Third St.

